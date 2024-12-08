Left Menu

Tragic Fratricide in Jammu and Kashmir: A Police Rivalry Turns Fatal

A shocking incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district saw a policeman fatally shoot his colleague before committing suicide. The altercation happened during their travel from Sopore to Talwara. Investigations reveal a fratricide and suicide case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-12-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 11:20 IST
Tragic Fratricide in Jammu and Kashmir: A Police Rivalry Turns Fatal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district allegedly shot dead a colleague with an AK-47 assault rifle and then turned the weapon on himself. The incident occurred early on Sunday, as per official reports.

The incident took place as the policemen were travelling from Sopore to the Subsidary Training Centre in Talwara. Two policemen were found dead inside a police van near the Kali Mata temple in Rehembal area, around 6:30 am.

According to officials, the head constable opened fire on the driver following an argument, then committed suicide. Another constable in the vehicle escaped unharmed and is currently being questioned. Udhampur's Senior Superintendent of Police, Amod Ashok Nagpure, confirmed the use of an AK-47 in the shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024