Tragic Fratricide in Jammu and Kashmir: A Police Rivalry Turns Fatal
A shocking incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district saw a policeman fatally shoot his colleague before committing suicide. The altercation happened during their travel from Sopore to Talwara. Investigations reveal a fratricide and suicide case.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district allegedly shot dead a colleague with an AK-47 assault rifle and then turned the weapon on himself. The incident occurred early on Sunday, as per official reports.
The incident took place as the policemen were travelling from Sopore to the Subsidary Training Centre in Talwara. Two policemen were found dead inside a police van near the Kali Mata temple in Rehembal area, around 6:30 am.
According to officials, the head constable opened fire on the driver following an argument, then committed suicide. Another constable in the vehicle escaped unharmed and is currently being questioned. Udhampur's Senior Superintendent of Police, Amod Ashok Nagpure, confirmed the use of an AK-47 in the shooting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- police
- shooting
- fratricide
- suicide
- AK-47
- Udhampur
- Sopore
- investigation
ALSO READ
Scandal Unfolds: Deputy Superintendent Implicated in Lawyer's Tragic Suicide
Tragedy Unfolds: Woman Filmed Husband's Suicide in Thane
Heroic Save: Police Rescue Man from Livestreamed Suicide Attempt
Tragedy Strikes as Student Dies in Apparent Suicide at Udaipur Mall
Tragic End: Police Sub-Inspector's Apparent Suicide in Telangana