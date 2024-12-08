Tragic Fratricide in Jammu and Kashmir: A Police Rivalry Turns Fatal

In a tragic turn of events, a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district allegedly shot dead a colleague with an AK-47 assault rifle and then turned the weapon on himself. The incident occurred early on Sunday, as per official reports.

The incident took place as the policemen were travelling from Sopore to the Subsidary Training Centre in Talwara. Two policemen were found dead inside a police van near the Kali Mata temple in Rehembal area, around 6:30 am.

According to officials, the head constable opened fire on the driver following an argument, then committed suicide. Another constable in the vehicle escaped unharmed and is currently being questioned. Udhampur's Senior Superintendent of Police, Amod Ashok Nagpure, confirmed the use of an AK-47 in the shooting.

