Syria Restores Telecom Services Amid Conflict

Syria's telecommunications minister confirmed to Al Arabiya TV on Sunday that telecom services are fully functional across the nation, with internet accessibility regained in Hama.

In a significant development, the minister revealed that he engaged in discussions with Abu Mohammed al-Golani, a key rebel leader, explaining government strategies on telecom improvement amidst ongoing discord.

The dialogue aligns with prior reports of similar exchanges involving Syria's prime minister, signaling potential communication bridges between conflicting parties during these turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)