Starmer's Historic Cyprus Visit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will make a notable diplomatic trip to Cyprus on Tuesday, illustrating the enduring ties between the two nations. The Cypriot presidency highlighted the significance of this visit, emphasizing the 'excellent relations' shared with the United Kingdom.

During the visit, discussions will focus on several key topics, including the ongoing division of Cyprus, the strategic partnership between the countries, and broader regional matters. This trip marks the first by a British prime minister since Edward Heath in 1971, with the last visit by a British leader occurring when John Major attended a Commonwealth meeting in 1993.

The historical connection between Britain and Cyprus dates back to 1878 when Britain first administered the island. The UK still maintains two large military bases in Cyprus, which have played a role in regional military operations, including actions against Houthi forces in Yemen and Islamic State targets in Syria.

