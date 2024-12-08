Tragedy Strikes: Two Constables Killed in Siddipet Accident
In Siddipet, Telangana, two police constables died when a speeding car hit their motorcycle. The accident happened in Gajwel as they were heading to Hyderabad for a marathon. Both victims in their 40s died instantly. A case is underway, and further investigation continues.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Siddipet district, Telangana, two police constables lost their lives after a speeding four-wheeler collided with their motorcycle on Sunday, according to local police reports.
The fatal accident transpired in the town of Gajwel while the constables were en route to Hyderabad to participate in a marathon event. Both officers, aged in their early 40s, succumbed to their injuries at the crash scene.
Following the incident, Siddipet's Commissioner of Police, B Anuradha, paid her respects at the hospital and offered condolences to the bereaved families. Authorities have registered a case and initiated a comprehensive investigation into the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Raghu Vamsi Group Ushers in Growth with State-of-the-Art Hyderabad Facility
Clarks Inn Suites Hyderabad: A New Benchmark in Hospitality
STAR Hospitals Launches Advanced Liver Institute in Hyderabad
Assam Rifles Hosts Impactful Blood Donation & Marathon Events
Flowing Solutions: Godavari Water for Hyderabad's Thirst