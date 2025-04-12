Punjab Kings Set to Challenge Sunrisers Hyderabad with Strategic Batting Start

In a strategic move, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League showdown on Saturday.

The Punjab Kings have decided to maintain their current playing XI, showcasing confidence in their existing lineup. In contrast, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a notable change. Captain Pat Cummins has introduced Sri Lankan fast bowler Eshan Malinga to the team, who will replace Kamindu Mendis for this match.

The teams are packed with talent, as Punjab Kings list formidable players like Glenn Maxwell and Shreyas Iyer, while Sunrisers Hyderabad's squad boasts the presence of cricketing stars such as Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami, promising a thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)