Stolen Ammunition Raises Security Concerns in Madhya Pradesh

In a shocking security breach, approximately 200 cartridges from 9mm pistols and self-loading rifles have been stolen from the Madhya Pradesh police's special armed forces (SAF) armouries in Morena district. This incident, revealed on Saturday, has led to significant repercussions for local commandants.

In light of the theft, the commandants of the SAF's 2nd and 5th battalion have suspended their company commanders. This development was confirmed by Morena's additional superintendent of police, Gopal Dhakad, who provided these details to PTI.

Following the registration of a first information report, Chambal zone Inspector General of Police Sushant Saxena personally inspected the site, seeking firsthand insights from investigators. However, efforts to reach IG Saxena for comment have been unsuccessful.

