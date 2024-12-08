India Gears Up for Enhanced Border Security with Anti-Drone Unit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced plans for a comprehensive anti-drone unit to enhance India's border security. Addressing BSF troops on the 60th Raising Day, Shah highlighted advancements in drone interception and government initiatives to improve border safety infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the creation of a comprehensive anti-drone unit to secure India's borders, citing the increasing threat of unmanned aerial vehicles.
Speaking at the BSF's 60th Raising Day event, Shah emphasized the success of laser-equipped anti-drone systems which have significantly improved detection and neutralization rates along the India-Pakistan border.
Shah detailed plans for the Vibrant Village Programme, aimed at bolstering border security and supporting isolated communities. This initiative, along with a substantial government budget, is part of a larger strategy ensuring India's security and international standing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Key Picks for National Security Team
Trump Chooses Alex Wong for Deputy National Security Adviser Role
Uttar Pradesh By-Elections: A Prestige Battle Amid Tight Security
Punjab Bypolls: The Battle of Ballots Unfolds Amid Security
Live Updates: Dausa By-Election Vote Counting Underway Amid Tight Security