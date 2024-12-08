India Gears Up for Enhanced Border Security with Anti-Drone Unit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the creation of a comprehensive anti-drone unit to secure India's borders, citing the increasing threat of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Speaking at the BSF's 60th Raising Day event, Shah emphasized the success of laser-equipped anti-drone systems which have significantly improved detection and neutralization rates along the India-Pakistan border.

Shah detailed plans for the Vibrant Village Programme, aimed at bolstering border security and supporting isolated communities. This initiative, along with a substantial government budget, is part of a larger strategy ensuring India's security and international standing.

