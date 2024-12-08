Syria's Future Hangs in Balance Amidst Political Upheaval

Syria remains embroiled in uncertainty as extremism threatens its stability, according to the UAE's presidential advisor. The region is on edge after Syrian rebels reportedly ousted President Bashar al-Assad, ending a decades-long regime.

With a political vacuum ensuing, the advisor, Anwar Gargash, noted Assad's failure to capitalize on diplomatic 'lifelines' from Arab nations, including the UAE, which aspired to reduce his dependency on Iran. The aim was to reintegrate Assad into the Arab fold, but the opportunity slipped by, overshadowed by his alliances with non-Arab Iran and Russia against the Sunni-led uprising.

The precarious situation continues as the U.S. and the UAE consider lifting sanctions against Assad contingent on his disentangling from Iran and halting arms supplies to Hezbollah. This delicate situation has sparked concerns over potential chaos and the resurgence of extremist factions in the war-torn nation.

