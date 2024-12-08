Iraq Seeks Safer Grounds Amid Syrian Upheaval

In a dramatic shift of geopolitical dynamics, Iraq has decided to evacuate its embassy in Syria, moving its staff to Lebanon. This development comes in the wake of Syrian rebels ousting President Bashar al-Assad and seizing control of the capital.

The immediate reasons for this evacuation have not been disclosed by Iraqi authorities, sparking speculation about the underlying motivations. However, the move underscores the increasing volatility in the region and the uncertain political landscape that has ensued.

This decision by Iraq reflects a broader trend of cautious diplomacy and strategic repositioning in response to unfolding events in Syria, as the international community watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)