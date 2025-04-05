KL Rahul's Stellar Knock Guides Delhi Capitals to Victory Over CSK

In a standout performance, KL Rahul scored a commanding 77 runs for Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) triumph over Rajasthan Royals (RR). His aggressive strategy from the start and targeting of the shorter boundaries played a crucial role in setting up DC's competitive total of 183/6.

After DC lost Jake Fraser McGurk early, Rahul stabilized the innings with crucial partnerships alongside Abishek Porel and Sameer Rizwi. Porel's quick-fire 33 and Rizwi's contribution helped DC maintain a strong run rate. A late surge by Tristan Stubbs further bolstered the team's score, leaving CSK struggling during their chase.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faltered at 158/5 in response, unable to capitalize on efforts by Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni. DC's bowlers, particularly Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav, ensured CSK's pursuit remained unfulfilled. With this victory, DC clinched the top position in the standings, emphasizing their dominance in the league.

