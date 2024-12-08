Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Age Relaxation in JKPSI Recruitment

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to provide age relaxation for candidates vying for police sub-inspector positions amid recruitment delays since 2019.

Mufti, also a former chief minister, emphasized that age relaxation is a legitimate demand stemming from the halt caused by corruption and exam cancellations.

The investigation into the alleged irregularities, led by the Central Bureau of Investigation, has resulted in charges against 24 individuals, including a BSF officer, after initial examination results were nullified.

(With inputs from agencies.)