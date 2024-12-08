Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Age Relaxation in JKPSI Recruitment

Mehbooba Mufti, President of PDP, urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to offer age relaxation to police sub-inspector candidates, whose recruitment has been stalled since 2019. The demand follows the cancellation of exams due to allegations of corruption. A CBI probe has led to charges against 24 individuals.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to provide age relaxation for candidates vying for police sub-inspector positions amid recruitment delays since 2019.

Mufti, also a former chief minister, emphasized that age relaxation is a legitimate demand stemming from the halt caused by corruption and exam cancellations.

The investigation into the alleged irregularities, led by the Central Bureau of Investigation, has resulted in charges against 24 individuals, including a BSF officer, after initial examination results were nullified.

