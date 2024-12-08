Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Age Relaxation in JKPSI Recruitment
Mehbooba Mufti, President of PDP, urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to offer age relaxation to police sub-inspector candidates, whose recruitment has been stalled since 2019. The demand follows the cancellation of exams due to allegations of corruption. A CBI probe has led to charges against 24 individuals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-12-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to provide age relaxation for candidates vying for police sub-inspector positions amid recruitment delays since 2019.
Mufti, also a former chief minister, emphasized that age relaxation is a legitimate demand stemming from the halt caused by corruption and exam cancellations.
The investigation into the alleged irregularities, led by the Central Bureau of Investigation, has resulted in charges against 24 individuals, including a BSF officer, after initial examination results were nullified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Did farm woes, price rise, unemployment, corruption end because of Ladki Bahin Yojana, asks Congress' Ramesh Chennithala.
Thales Underfire: Anglo-French Investigation Unveils Suspected Corruption in Asia
Controversial Claims on Delhi's Education Policy: Allegations of Corruption and Incompetence
PoJK's Deforestation Dilemma: A Crisis of Corruption and Chaos
Opposition Unites: Demanding Inquiry into Adani Group's Alleged Corruption