ISKCON in Peril: Urgent Call for Action Against Hate Speech in Bangladesh

ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das has raised concerns over hate sermons being delivered by fundamentalist groups in Bangladesh, urging violence against ISKCON devotees.

In a recent post on X, Das highlighted that these groups are traversing the country in private jets to spread their alarming message. A video, yet unverified, shows a fundamentalist leader labeling ISKCON as a "cancer" that must be eradicated.

Das warned that such dangerous rhetoric could lead to violence against minorities, calling for immediate government action. He remains cautiously optimistic as foreign secretaries from both countries prepare for a critical meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)