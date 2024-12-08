Ruckus in Meerut Over Roasted Chicken Mishap
A family in Meerut created a scene after being served roasted chicken instead of a vegetarian dish, blaming restaurant staff of intentionally 'corrupting' their religion. The incident went viral on social media, and a police investigation is ongoing to address the complaint filed by the family.
A family dining at Romeo Lane restaurant in Meerut sparked a controversy after being mistakenly served roasted chicken despite ordering a vegetarian dish.
They accused the restaurant's staff from another community of attempting to 'corrupt' their religion by serving non-vegetarian food, causing a notable uproar in the establishment.
Local police, led by Superintendent Rakesh Kumar Mishra, have begun an investigation and assured strict measures post the preliminary findings. A video of the incident quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention on social media platforms.
