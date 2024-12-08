Rebel Commander's Bold Statement after Damascus Takeover

In a powerful statement broadcast on Syria's state television, rebel commander Abu Mohammed al-Golani underscored his group's unwavering commitment to the revolution that began in 2011 with the Arab Spring. With Damascus now under their control, al-Golani stated unequivocally that there shall be no retreat.

He communicated a vision of resilience and determination, asserting that the group's efforts will forge ahead decisively. This pronouncement comes amid a turbulent political landscape, showcasing a bold stance from the rebel leadership.

Al-Golani's statement echoed a sentiment of confidence, concluding with the emphatic claim, "The future is ours." The broadcast signifies a critical juncture in Syria's ongoing conflict, capturing the attention of both national and international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)