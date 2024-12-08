Left Menu

Rebel Commander's Bold Statement after Damascus Takeover

Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the rebel commander, announced their persistence in pursuing the course set during the 2011 Arab Spring after taking control of Damascus. He asserted that there is no turning back for his group and confidently declared, "The future is ours."

  • Egypt

In a powerful statement broadcast on Syria's state television, rebel commander Abu Mohammed al-Golani underscored his group's unwavering commitment to the revolution that began in 2011 with the Arab Spring. With Damascus now under their control, al-Golani stated unequivocally that there shall be no retreat.

He communicated a vision of resilience and determination, asserting that the group's efforts will forge ahead decisively. This pronouncement comes amid a turbulent political landscape, showcasing a bold stance from the rebel leadership.

Al-Golani's statement echoed a sentiment of confidence, concluding with the emphatic claim, "The future is ours." The broadcast signifies a critical juncture in Syria's ongoing conflict, capturing the attention of both national and international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

