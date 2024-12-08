US Diplomatic Mission Aims to Strengthen Ties in Nepal
US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu visits Kathmandu to bolster US-Nepal relations. His agenda includes engagements with senior political leaders, officials, and youth to promote cooperation in areas like environmental protection, women's empowerment, and cultural preservation. This visit marks a step in fostering regional prosperity.
- Country:
- Nepal
Donald Lu, the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, touched down in Kathmandu on Sunday. His visit is a significant move in fortifying the diplomatic relations between the United States and Nepal.
Lu's agenda in Nepal includes discussions with senior political figures, government officials, and civil society members. The dialogue aims to advance collaboration in environmental protection, the empowerment of women, cultural conservation, and sustainable development.
The visit is part of a broader South Asian diplomatic tour that also included India and Sri Lanka. These engagements underline the US's commitment to fostering regional prosperity and security in partnership with key stakeholders across South Asia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unlocking Genetic Clues: South Asians' Early Diabetes Risk
Catalyst for Change: The South Asia Conclave 2024
Tourism Trends: A Decline in South Asian Cross-Border Visits
NCW collaborates with State Women Commissions to strengthen women's empowerment nationwide
Strengthening Bonds: US Assistant Secretary's Diplomatic Tour of South Asia