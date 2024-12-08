US Diplomatic Mission Aims to Strengthen Ties in Nepal

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:29 IST
Donald Lu
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Donald Lu, the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, touched down in Kathmandu on Sunday. His visit is a significant move in fortifying the diplomatic relations between the United States and Nepal.

Lu's agenda in Nepal includes discussions with senior political figures, government officials, and civil society members. The dialogue aims to advance collaboration in environmental protection, the empowerment of women, cultural conservation, and sustainable development.

The visit is part of a broader South Asian diplomatic tour that also included India and Sri Lanka. These engagements underline the US's commitment to fostering regional prosperity and security in partnership with key stakeholders across South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

