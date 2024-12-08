Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Tear Gas Halts Farmers' March to Delhi

Protesting farmers halted their march to Delhi after police used tear gas and water cannons to prevent crossing the Punjab-Haryana border. Farmers criticized the police for treating them harshly despite initial hospitality. The farmers demand MSP guarantees, debt waivers, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shambhu | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:02 IST
Tensions Flare as Tear Gas Halts Farmers' March to Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An ongoing conflict between farmers and the authorities escalated on Sunday, as tear gas and water cannons were used to disperse protesters attempting to march to Delhi. The confrontation took place at the Punjab-Haryana border, where farmers claim they were greeted with tea and biscuits before being met with force.

Farmer leaders condemned the actions of the Haryana security personnel, referring to the situation as a 'drama.' The protest, led by groups including the Samyuka Kisan Morcha, seeks a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), a farm debt waiver, and further demands.

Despite being halted on their foot march, the farmers pledged to decide on the next steps during a forum meeting on Monday. Meanwhile, the farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher reported multiple injuries among the protesters, as authorities issued prohibitory orders against the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024