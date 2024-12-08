Tensions Flare as Tear Gas Halts Farmers' March to Delhi

An ongoing conflict between farmers and the authorities escalated on Sunday, as tear gas and water cannons were used to disperse protesters attempting to march to Delhi. The confrontation took place at the Punjab-Haryana border, where farmers claim they were greeted with tea and biscuits before being met with force.

Farmer leaders condemned the actions of the Haryana security personnel, referring to the situation as a 'drama.' The protest, led by groups including the Samyuka Kisan Morcha, seeks a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), a farm debt waiver, and further demands.

Despite being halted on their foot march, the farmers pledged to decide on the next steps during a forum meeting on Monday. Meanwhile, the farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher reported multiple injuries among the protesters, as authorities issued prohibitory orders against the assembly.

