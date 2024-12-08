High-Stakes Bribery Bust: CBI Nabs PSU Official
The CBI arrested a senior official from Bridge and Roof Company, India, in a bribery scandal. The official, Chanchal Mukherjee, along with two others, allegedly engaged in corrupt practices related to work orders and billing. A Rs 10 lakh bribe was recovered, and searches are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a senior official from the Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited, a central public sector undertaking, in a high-profile bribery case. Officials reported the arrest after seizing Rs 10 lakh from a luxury car in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.
Chanchal Mukherjee, the Group General Manager of the company, was nabbed alongside two private individuals, Santosh Moharana, Director of Penta A Studio Private Limited, and a middleman, Debadutta Mohapatra. All were accused of bribing Mukherjee, according to CBI sources.
Investigation into the scandal revealed that the accused were engaging in illegal activities concerning the awarding of work orders and bill clearing in the PSU. Mukherjee was allegedly caught accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe in a Mercedes Maybach car following a CBI trap operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBI
- bribery
- arrest
- Bhubaneswar
- Mukherjee
- bridge and roof
- PSU
- corruption
- Mercedes
- seized
ALSO READ
Arpita Mukherjee Granted Bail in West Bengal School Jobs Scam
Bail Granted to Arpita Mukherjee in West Bengal School Jobs Scam
Currency Movements: Euro's Upsurge and Yen's Potential Rate Hike Boost
Tensions Rise: Sambhal Violence Sparks Political Upsurge
Tiger Logistics Secures Key Partnerships with Indian PSUs