Kerala's Vision: Green and Inclusive

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to address the state's local self-government bodies on Monday. The meeting aims to synchronize various governmental initiatives such as palliative care, garbage reduction programs, and extreme poverty alleviation.

The government's broader vision includes transforming tourism centers, villages, and educational institutions into environmentally friendly domains, according to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office. This inclusive approach seeks to assist the elderly, differently-abled, and patients, devoid of economic distinctions.

A milestone goal is set to declare Kerala free from extreme poverty by November 1, 2025. CM Vijayan plans to detail these strategies during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)