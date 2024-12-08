Tragedy Unfolds: Man's Descent into Darkness

A tragic incident in a town unfolded as a 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide, taking the lives of his wife and parents and attempting to kill his teenage son, according to police reports on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Varun Singla stated that Dushyant Singh left behind a suicide note, and investigations are underway to unravel the motives behind the horrific act, which may be linked to financial issues.

Authorities revealed that Singh's wife was poisoned, his father's throat was slit, and his mother was smothered. His son narrowly survived and is receiving treatment as the investigation continues.

