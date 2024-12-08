Strengthening Ties: India's Strategic Engagement in Bahrain

In a bid to boost international relations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Sunday. The meeting set the stage for the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar's visit underscored the longstanding friendship between India and Bahrain, as he visited Manama's historic Shreenathji Temple. Beyond bilateral ties, Jaishankar addressed the IISS Manama Dialogue, emphasizing India's commitment to fostering connectivity and security within the Gulf and Mediterranean regions.

Engaging in high-level discussions, Jaishankar also met with leaders from the Czech Republic, Estonia, and the UK, covering various geopolitical issues, including Ukraine's conflict and regional security, aiming to solidify strategic partnerships on a global scale.

