Left Menu

Rebel Triumph: The End of Assad’s Iron-Fisted Rule in Syria

Syria's rebel fighters, supported by Turkey, overthrew President Bashar al-Assad, ending over five decades of his family's rule. This marks a significant Middle Eastern turning point, limiting Iran's influence and impacting Russia's interests. Refugees foresee a return home, but Syria's future stability remains a challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:53 IST
Rebel Triumph: The End of Assad’s Iron-Fisted Rule in Syria

In a pivotal moment for the Middle East, Syrian rebel fighters, backed by Turkey, captured Damascus on Sunday, overturning President Bashar al-Assad's five-decade-long regime. This stunning development marks a new chapter in the region's history, dramatically shifting power dynamics involving Iran and Russia.

The swift overthrow limits Iran's influence in spreading arms to its allies and jeopardizes Russia's naval stronghold in the Mediterranean. This breakthrough also holds the promise of returning millions of refugees scattered across neighboring countries such as Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan, back to Syria.

Abu Mohammed al-Golani, a leading rebel commander, celebrated the victory at the Ummayad Mosque in Damascus, signaling the dawn of a new era for Syria. The transition to a stable future, however, will require substantial international aid and meticulous peacebuilding amid a backdrop of diverse factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024