Rebel Triumph: The End of Assad’s Iron-Fisted Rule in Syria

In a pivotal moment for the Middle East, Syrian rebel fighters, backed by Turkey, captured Damascus on Sunday, overturning President Bashar al-Assad's five-decade-long regime. This stunning development marks a new chapter in the region's history, dramatically shifting power dynamics involving Iran and Russia.

The swift overthrow limits Iran's influence in spreading arms to its allies and jeopardizes Russia's naval stronghold in the Mediterranean. This breakthrough also holds the promise of returning millions of refugees scattered across neighboring countries such as Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan, back to Syria.

Abu Mohammed al-Golani, a leading rebel commander, celebrated the victory at the Ummayad Mosque in Damascus, signaling the dawn of a new era for Syria. The transition to a stable future, however, will require substantial international aid and meticulous peacebuilding amid a backdrop of diverse factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)