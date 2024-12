The Fall of Assad: A Testament to Russia's Strategic Vulnerabilities

The toppling of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad signals a profound strategic setback for Russia, Ukraine's foreign ministry announced on Sunday. Once a crucial ally, Assad's government benefited from Russian air strikes starting in 2015. However, Russia's military involvement was curtailed by its protracted invasion of Ukraine, now in its 33rd month.

Ukraine's foreign ministry declared that the developments in Syria reflect the frailty of Putin's administration, which struggles to maintain dual military campaigns, opting to sacrifice Assad's support for its aggressive posture in Ukraine. The ministry's statement followed news that Assad left power peacefully, with his whereabouts unconfirmed by Russia.

Amid this shift, the HUR intelligence directorate revealed Russia's military withdrawal from key Syrian sites. Vessels including the frigate Admiral Grigorovich were removed from Tartous, with Russian aircraft relocating residual military assets from Khmemim base. Although corroborative evidence is absent, rumors circulate regarding the precarious nature of Russia's Middle Eastern foothold.

(With inputs from agencies.)