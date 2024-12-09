Israel Launches Strategic Airstrikes in Syrian Capital Amid Government Overthrow

Israel launched a series of precise airstrikes in the heart of Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, targeting a security complex and a government research center. These facilities were reportedly used by Iran for missile development, according to two regional security sources speaking on condition of anonymity.

The coordinated attacks resulted in significant damage to the main customs headquarters and adjacent buildings within the Kafr Sousa district, with sources indicating that military intelligence offices were also affected. The research center was hit as well, impacting infrastructure vital for storing military data and missile components.

The strikes occur as rebels successfully oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, marking a pivotal shift in the Middle East. Given Assad's historical backing by Iran and Russia, Israeli authorities are anxious about the potential transfer of sensitive weaponry to Islamic-led rebels. Simultaneously, Israel targeted several locations in southwest Syria, including munitions left by withdrawing Syrian troops.

(With inputs from agencies.)