Syrian Uprising: Assad's Era Ends Amidst Insurgent Surge
The Assad family's decades-long rule in Syria collapses swiftly as insurgent forces seize key cities, including Damascus. President Bashar Assad flees, marking a pivotal moment in Syria's 13-year conflict. The unexpected power shift raises hopes for a political transition, with influence from regional and international players.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Assad family's half-century rule over Syria crumbled dramatically as insurgent forces surged from a rebel enclave, capturing city after city with surprising speed and entering Damascus. This series of events forced President Bashar Assad to flee, signaling a remarkable turning point in Syria's 13-year civil conflict.
Opposition forces met little resistance as the Syrian army disbanded, ushering in a new era of uncertainty and opportunity. The developments come as a shock after years of stagnation, with Assad's regime initially recovering significant ground with the help of Russia and Iran.
As the insurgents, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, consolidate their gains, the rebel advancement challenges the status quo and demands urgent international diplomacy. UN and regional powers scramble to initiate discussions for a potential political transition in Syria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Assad
- insurgents
- Damascus
- rebels
- conflict
- transition
- war
- HTS
- civil war
ALSO READ
From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations
United Front: Trump's Transition Team Tackles National Security
Global Conflicts and Political Shifts: A Summary of Recent Events
Rising Tensions: Hezbollah and Israel Escalate Conflict Amid Ceasefire Talks
Ceasefire Reached in Pakistan's Sectarian Conflict: A Glimpse of Hope