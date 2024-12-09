Syrian Uprising: Assad's Era Ends Amidst Insurgent Surge

The Assad family's half-century rule over Syria crumbled dramatically as insurgent forces surged from a rebel enclave, capturing city after city with surprising speed and entering Damascus. This series of events forced President Bashar Assad to flee, signaling a remarkable turning point in Syria's 13-year civil conflict.

Opposition forces met little resistance as the Syrian army disbanded, ushering in a new era of uncertainty and opportunity. The developments come as a shock after years of stagnation, with Assad's regime initially recovering significant ground with the help of Russia and Iran.

As the insurgents, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, consolidate their gains, the rebel advancement challenges the status quo and demands urgent international diplomacy. UN and regional powers scramble to initiate discussions for a potential political transition in Syria.

