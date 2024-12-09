Left Menu

Assad Finds Refuge: A New Chapter in Syrian History

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family have been granted asylum in Russia. Assad has left Syria, initiating a peaceful transfer of power. Russia, long a supporter of Assad, seeks a political resolution in Syria and assures the safety of its military bases amidst geopolitical shifts.

09-12-2024
Bashar al-Assad, the former President of Syria, has taken refuge in Moscow with his family. This development comes after Russia extended asylum to the Assad family on humanitarian grounds, a move confirmed by Kremlin sources. The decision aligns with Russia's strategic efforts to maintain its influence in the Middle East.

Assad's departure marks the end of nearly 60 years of his family's rule in Syria. The Syrian leader, who once stood firm with Russian support, has now ordered a peaceful transition of power. This decision followed the unopposed entry of rebel forces into Damascus, highlighting a significant shift in Syria's political landscape.

The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized its preference for a political resolution under the United Nations' guidance and highlighted the importance of negotiations. Meanwhile, Syrian opposition leaders agreed to ensure the safety of Russian military establishments in Syria, as Moscow seeks to protect its strategic military assets in the region.

