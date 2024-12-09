Left Menu

Dawn of a New Era: Syrian Rebels Overthrow Assad Regime

Syrian rebels took control of Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee to Russia, ending a 13-year civil war. The coup disrupts Iran's regional influence and challenges Russia's strategic interests. The event rekindles hope for Syrian refugees and marks a major geopolitical shift in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 02:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 02:52 IST
In a historic turn of events, Syrian rebels seized control of Damascus on Sunday, prompting President Bashar al-Assad to flee to Russia. This seismic shift ends a 13-year civil war and six decades of Assad family rule amid jubilant celebrations from liberated Syrians.

The overthrow of the Assad regime, aided by Turkey and rooted in Sunni jihadist movements, poses significant geopolitical consequences. Iran's regional influence and Russia's Mediterranean foothold face threats, reshaping Middle Eastern dynamics.

The collapse instantaneously impacts Syrian refugees and awakens fresh geopolitical strategies. U.S. President Joe Biden noted the risks and opportunities in Syria's transitional phase, while Israel and France acknowledged the wider implications of Assad's fall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

