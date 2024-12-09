Syria's Rebel Triumph: The Fall of Assad

Syria's opposition militias, sensing a unique opportunity, initiated a major offensive against President Bashar al-Assad's forces, as Turkish-backed rebel alliances quickly seized control of Aleppo and Damascus.

In less than two weeks, the rebels ended five decades of Assad family rule, capitalizing on the regime's vulnerabilities, with allies like Iran and Hezbollah weakened by other conflicts.

Turkey, a longtime supporter of the opposition, had troops in Syria and indirectly consented to the operation, despite official denials. The rebellion's success underscores shifting power dynamics in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)