Left Menu

Syria's Rebel Triumph: The Fall of Assad

After 13 years of civil war, Syria's rebel forces have unexpectedly defeated the Assad regime, overtaking Aleppo and Damascus, signaling the end of the Assad family rule. The offensive's success is attributed to Assad's weakened allies and demoralized forces, with Turkey's tacit support playing a crucial role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 03:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 03:08 IST
Syria's Rebel Triumph: The Fall of Assad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's opposition militias, sensing a unique opportunity, initiated a major offensive against President Bashar al-Assad's forces, as Turkish-backed rebel alliances quickly seized control of Aleppo and Damascus.

In less than two weeks, the rebels ended five decades of Assad family rule, capitalizing on the regime's vulnerabilities, with allies like Iran and Hezbollah weakened by other conflicts.

Turkey, a longtime supporter of the opposition, had troops in Syria and indirectly consented to the operation, despite official denials. The rebellion's success underscores shifting power dynamics in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024