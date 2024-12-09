Syria's Rebel Triumph: The Fall of Assad
After 13 years of civil war, Syria's rebel forces have unexpectedly defeated the Assad regime, overtaking Aleppo and Damascus, signaling the end of the Assad family rule. The offensive's success is attributed to Assad's weakened allies and demoralized forces, with Turkey's tacit support playing a crucial role.
Syria's opposition militias, sensing a unique opportunity, initiated a major offensive against President Bashar al-Assad's forces, as Turkish-backed rebel alliances quickly seized control of Aleppo and Damascus.
In less than two weeks, the rebels ended five decades of Assad family rule, capitalizing on the regime's vulnerabilities, with allies like Iran and Hezbollah weakened by other conflicts.
Turkey, a longtime supporter of the opposition, had troops in Syria and indirectly consented to the operation, despite official denials. The rebellion's success underscores shifting power dynamics in the Middle East.
