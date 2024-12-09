World in Flux: Leaders, Conflicts, and Resolution Efforts

Donald Trump has urged an immediate ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Both Kyiv and Moscow have stated preconditions for negotiations.

Amid allegations of Russian electoral interference, Romania's far-right candidate condemned the cancellation of the presidential elections, which were annulled by the nation's Constitutional Court.

Israeli shelling allegations on a Gaza hospital have been denied by Israel, despite claims from Palestinian health officials of significant damage to the facility late Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)