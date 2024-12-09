Left Menu

Crisis in South Korea: Defiance in Parliament Grounds Martial Law

South Korea's commander of special forces revealed he was ordered by the defense minister to block lawmakers from voting against martial law. President Yoon Suk Yeol now faces a criminal investigation after swiftly rescinding the order. The country's political arena is in turmoil as ministers face arrests.

In a dramatic turn of events, Colonel Kim Hyun-tae admitted to implementing orders that led his special forces to block South Korean lawmakers from casting a crucial vote in parliament. The commanders followed directives to uphold martial law, as instructed by the now-arrested former defense minister.

The political landscape in South Korea has been rocked following President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief declaration and subsequent withdrawal of martial law. Despite surviving an impeachment vote, Yoon's presidency hangs in the balance as a constitutional crisis looms over the nation.

Defense force interventions were met with resistance by parliamentary staff, raising questions about adherence to constitutional mandates. The ongoing investigations could lead to significant shifts in the country's governance, with the opposition party vowing to challenge the President's authority once again.

