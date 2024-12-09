Left Menu

Massacre in Cite Soleil: Gang Violence Sparks Outrage

In Haiti's Cite Soleil, a gang led by Monel 'Mikano' Felix killed over 110 elderly people, blaming them for his child's illness through witchcraft. The Viv Ansanm group executed this massacre with machetes and knives, as the slum reels under tight gang control, limiting communication.

At least 110 people were brutally killed this weekend in Haiti's Cite Soleil slum. The massacre was reportedly orchestrated by Monel "Mikano" Felix, who targeted elderly residents, alleging their involvement in witchcraft that afflicted his child.

The gang leader and his group, Viv Ansanm, were responsible for the bloodshed, executing at least 60 on Friday and 50 more on Saturday. Accusations against the elderly came after Felix consulted a voudou priest, which led to a violent response.

Cite Soleil is known as one of Haiti's poorest and most violent areas. Its mobile communication restrictions hampered residents from alerting authorities swiftly. Felix's notoriety extends beyond national borders, having been banned from the Dominican Republic in 2022.

