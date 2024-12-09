Australia's $100M Aid Boost to Nauru: A Strategic Move in the Pacific

In a significant development aimed at countering China's growing influence in the Pacific, Australia and Nauru have signed a $100 million aid package. Announced on Monday, the deal focuses on bolstering the Pacific island nation's security, banking, and telecommunications sectors. The agreement restricts third-party access to Nauru's critical infrastructure for security reasons, confirmed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Nauru's President David Adeang during their joint media briefing.

Prime Minister Albanese emphasized the regional benefit of economic stability among neighboring nations, stating, "The economic stability of our neighbours benefits our entire region." He further noted that this deal would enhance Nauru's longer-term stability and economic resilience, aligning with Australia's interests in a secure and robust Pacific region.

Australia is set to remain Nauru's chief security partner, with Albanese pledging new investments in the island's policing and security sectors. Nauru President Adeang expressed appreciation for Australia's support amid unique development challenges and efforts to diversify the economy. As part of the agreement, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia is expected to launch operations in Nauru by 2025, replacing the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)