Rising Tensions in Taiwan Waters: Chinese 'Grey-Zone Harassment'

Tensions continue to escalate in the waters surrounding Taiwan as seven ships from the Chinese coast guard have allegedly been involved in what Taiwan describes as 'grey-zone harassment' since Monday morning.

The Taiwan coast guard has firmly stated that China holds no legal ground to conduct any form of intrusion or law enforcement activities within Taiwanese waters.

In response, Taiwan affirms its right and readiness to implement necessary countermeasures, emphasizing the importance of sovereignty and maritime security.

(With inputs from agencies.)