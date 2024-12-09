Left Menu

Rising Tensions in Taiwan Waters: Chinese 'Grey-Zone Harassment'

The Taiwan coast guard reports that seven Chinese coast guard ships have engaged in 'grey-zone harassment' near Taiwanese waters. Taiwan asserts its rights, condemning China's unauthorized actions and pledging necessary measures to counteract these maritime intrusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 09-12-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 10:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Tensions continue to escalate in the waters surrounding Taiwan as seven ships from the Chinese coast guard have allegedly been involved in what Taiwan describes as 'grey-zone harassment' since Monday morning.

The Taiwan coast guard has firmly stated that China holds no legal ground to conduct any form of intrusion or law enforcement activities within Taiwanese waters.

In response, Taiwan affirms its right and readiness to implement necessary countermeasures, emphasizing the importance of sovereignty and maritime security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

