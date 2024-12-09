Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks CBI Response in Indrani Mukerjea's Overseas Travel Plea

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the CBI regarding Indrani Mukerjea's plea challenging a Bombay High Court decision that denied her permission to travel abroad. Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, seeks to visit Spain and the UK for urgent personal matters.

Updated: 09-12-2024 12:51 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday requested a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over a petition filed by former media executive Indrani Mukerjea. The petition challenges a Bombay High Court decision that prevents her from traveling internationally due to charges related to her daughter Sheena Bora's murder.

Previously, a special court had granted Mukerjea, who holds British citizenship, permission to visit Spain and the UK. However, the CBI contested this approval in the high court, which overturned the decision on September 27, leading Mukerjea to appeal to the apex court.

The justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar have formally asked the CBI for a detailed response. Mukerjea argues her presence is vital for personal affairs abroad. She and other accused parties, including her ex-husband Peter Mukerjea, are currently out on bail in the Bora murder case.

