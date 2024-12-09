Supreme Court Seeks CBI Response in Indrani Mukerjea's Overseas Travel Plea

The Supreme Court on Monday requested a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over a petition filed by former media executive Indrani Mukerjea. The petition challenges a Bombay High Court decision that prevents her from traveling internationally due to charges related to her daughter Sheena Bora's murder.

Previously, a special court had granted Mukerjea, who holds British citizenship, permission to visit Spain and the UK. However, the CBI contested this approval in the high court, which overturned the decision on September 27, leading Mukerjea to appeal to the apex court.

The justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar have formally asked the CBI for a detailed response. Mukerjea argues her presence is vital for personal affairs abroad. She and other accused parties, including her ex-husband Peter Mukerjea, are currently out on bail in the Bora murder case.

(With inputs from agencies.)