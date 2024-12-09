Turkey-Backed Forces Claim Manbij in Syrian Clash

In a dramatic escalation, Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces have reportedly taken control of the key northern Syrian town of Manbij. A Turkish security source confirmed this development on Monday.

Fierce fighting has engulfed the area as these Ankara-supported groups clashed with the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces, also known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Until recently, the SDF held control over Manbij.

The unrest signals broader turmoil in the region, highlighted by southern Syrian rebels who announced on Sunday their seizure of Damascus and the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad.

