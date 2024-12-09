Left Menu

Turkey-Backed Forces Claim Manbij in Syrian Clash

Turkey-backed Syrian opposition groups have seized control of the northern Syrian town of Manbij, following fierce clashes with U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces (SDF). This development comes amid wider unrest in Syria, with southern rebels declaring Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's ouster after seizing Damascus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:17 IST
Turkey-Backed Forces Claim Manbij in Syrian Clash
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a dramatic escalation, Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces have reportedly taken control of the key northern Syrian town of Manbij. A Turkish security source confirmed this development on Monday.

Fierce fighting has engulfed the area as these Ankara-supported groups clashed with the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces, also known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Until recently, the SDF held control over Manbij.

The unrest signals broader turmoil in the region, highlighted by southern Syrian rebels who announced on Sunday their seizure of Damascus and the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024