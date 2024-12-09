CPI(M) Raises Alarm Over Mosque Survey Lawsuits Across India

The CPI(M) Politburo has sounded the alarm on a series of lawsuits filed nationwide, advocating for surveys of ancient mosques to uncover potential temple ruins underneath. These legal actions have sparked tension and violence, particularly in Sambhal where four Muslim youths were killed following a court-ordered survey of a 16th-century mosque.

In light of these events, the Left party criticized the Supreme Court's inaction during a statement after their recent two-day meeting. The CPI(M) emphasized the 2019 Supreme Court judgment supporting the Places of Worship Act and urged the apex court to halt proceedings against this law.

Beyond India's borders, the CPI(M) conveyed concern over Bangladesh's handling of Islamist forces, arguing it could adversely affect religious minorities. Additionally, the party confirmed support for Greater Noida farmers and criticized lack of disaster relief for Kerala's Wayanad region.

(With inputs from agencies.)