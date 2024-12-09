Left Menu

Maoist Lynching in Jharkhand's West Singhbum Uncovered

Two members of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were allegedly lynched by villagers in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. Police are searching for their bodies in a dense forest. The incident reflects growing local resistance against Maoists, aiming to eradicate them from the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jharkhand are investigating reports of two Maoists being lynched by villagers in the dense forests of West Singhbhum district. The incident occurred on Friday in the Gudri block, according to a senior police officer.

Kolhan range DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe noted that officers have been deployed in the forest to search for the bodies, but they face significant challenges due to the area’s remoteness. Initially, it was reported that a PLFI area commander, known as Mota Tiger, was lynched. Further information revealed Gomia, another PLFI member, also met the same fate.

The Jharkhand Police, led by DGP Anurag Gupta, have vowed to continue their anti-Maoist efforts, confident in reducing the Maoist threat significantly. Gupta stated that around 95% of Maoist issues have been eradicated, with ongoing efforts in West Singhbhum to achieve full resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

