Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of Turkish Soldiers
A military helicopter crash in southwest Turkey has resulted in the deaths of five soldiers, with another critically injured. The incident occurred during a training flight in Isparta province. The injured soldier has been hospitalized, and an investigation is underway by the defense ministry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:54 IST
In southwest Turkey, a tragic military helicopter crash has claimed the lives of five soldiers, according to a statement from the defense ministry.
The UH-1 helicopter was on a routine training flight in Isparta province on Monday when it crashed, resulting in severe casualties.
One soldier remains critically injured and has been hospitalized for treatment, as the cause of the crash is being investigated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
