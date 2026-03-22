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Honoring Heroes: Saini Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers at Shaheedi Diwas

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the ongoing fight against terrorism while honoring martyrs at a Shaheedi Diwas event. He announced initiatives for the welfare of soldiers and highlighted the government's commitment to national security. The event paid homage to CRPF personnel killed in the Dantewada Maoist attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:54 IST
Honoring Heroes: Saini Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers at Shaheedi Diwas
  • Country:
  • India

At a Shaheedi Diwas event in Gurugram, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and Naxalism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The ceremony honored those martyred in the deadly 2010 Dantewada attack, reaffirming the nation's gratitude and support for their families.

Saini announced several initiatives, including a statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and financial aid for soldiers, while emphasizing the collective responsibility of all Indians towards national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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