Israel's Preemptive Strikes in Syria: Protecting National Security

In a significant move to safeguard its security interests, Israel has launched strikes on suspected chemical weapons facilities and long-range rockets in Syria. The announcement was made by the Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, on Monday. These attacks aim to keep such weapons out of the hands of potential hostile groups.

The geopolitical landscape of Syria dramatically shifted over the weekend when Syrian rebels overthrew President Bashar Assad's regime in Damascus after a grueling 14-year civil war. While this development is seen as a beacon of hope for ending years of conflict, it also raises concerns about stability, as various factions still hold sway over parts of the country.

Amid this upheaval, Israel has expressed cautious optimism about Assad's fall, given his ties with Iran and Hezbollah. However, safeguarding Israeli interests remains paramount. Gideon Saar emphasized that the preemptive strikes were crucial to securing Israel, targeting strategic weapons to prevent their capture by extremist groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)