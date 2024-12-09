Left Menu

Debating India’s Uniform Civil Code: A Call for Unity and Equality

Justice Dr. Shekhar Yadav emphasizes the Uniform Civil Code's (UCC) role in fostering social harmony, gender equality, and secularism in India. Addressing a VHP convention, he stated the UCC aims to replace diverse personal laws with a common legal framework. The code remains a key agenda for the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pryagraj | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:09 IST
Debating India’s Uniform Civil Code: A Call for Unity and Equality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Dr. Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court underscored the significance of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in bolstering social harmony, gender equality, and secularism, during a provincial convention of the Vishva Hindu Parishad. He highlighted that a UCC aims to eliminate unequal legal systems across different religions.

The justice noted the ongoing debate surrounding the UCC in India and explained its purpose in establishing common laws for personal matters like marriage and inheritance, replacing diverse religious laws. VHP national co-convener Abhishek Atrey added a call for unity to protect identity, referencing the situation in Bangladesh.

While the UCC has been a longstanding priority for the Bharatiya Janata Party, recent developments include President Droupadi Murmu's assent to Uttarakhand's adoption of the code and the central government's clarification that no UCC implementation guidelines were issued to states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024