Debating India’s Uniform Civil Code: A Call for Unity and Equality
Justice Dr. Shekhar Yadav emphasizes the Uniform Civil Code's (UCC) role in fostering social harmony, gender equality, and secularism in India. Addressing a VHP convention, he stated the UCC aims to replace diverse personal laws with a common legal framework. The code remains a key agenda for the BJP.
- Country:
- India
Justice Dr. Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court underscored the significance of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in bolstering social harmony, gender equality, and secularism, during a provincial convention of the Vishva Hindu Parishad. He highlighted that a UCC aims to eliminate unequal legal systems across different religions.
The justice noted the ongoing debate surrounding the UCC in India and explained its purpose in establishing common laws for personal matters like marriage and inheritance, replacing diverse religious laws. VHP national co-convener Abhishek Atrey added a call for unity to protect identity, referencing the situation in Bangladesh.
While the UCC has been a longstanding priority for the Bharatiya Janata Party, recent developments include President Droupadi Murmu's assent to Uttarakhand's adoption of the code and the central government's clarification that no UCC implementation guidelines were issued to states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Constitution: A Beacon of Secularism and Pluralism
Supreme Court Affirms Secularism and Equality in Landmark Verdict
India's Constitution: A Beacon of Secularism & Pluralism
India's Timeless Secularism: A Legacy Beyond Words
Justice Nariman Critiques Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Verdict: A Call for Secularism