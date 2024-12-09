Temple Takeover Tussle: Legal Battle in Uttar Pradesh

The Allahabad High Court will address a public interest litigation next month, filed by former Union minister Subramanian Swamy. The case contests the Uttar Pradesh government's takeover of management and religious activities of several temples.

A bench, including Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Vikas Budhwar, has scheduled the hearing for January 17, 2025. Swamy's petition challenges the legality of 2017 government orders concerning temple festivals.

In his petition, Swamy argues that these orders infringe upon constitutional articles pertaining to equality and religious freedom. The issue involves several prominent temples, and a request for adjournment was made as Swamy was unable to attend.

(With inputs from agencies.)