Negotiations Heat Up: Hostage Deal Prospects Brighten Amid Gaza Conflict
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed optimism about a potential hostage deal in Gaza. Reports indicate Hamas requested lists of hostages held in the enclave. Talks, mediated by the US, are ongoing amidst heightened conflict. With the possibility of an agreement, a ceasefire remains contingent upon a deal.
In a recent development, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has conveyed a cautiously optimistic stance regarding a potential hostage agreement in Gaza. Amid unfolding events, Hamas has reportedly requested comprehensive lists of hostages currently detained by militant factions in the territory.
Addressing a press conference in Jerusalem, Saar emphasized that while prospects have improved, it remains premature to celebrate a resolution. He reiterated Israel's steadfast position that no ceasefire would occur without the release of hostages still held in Gaza.
As American-backed mediation intensifies, optimism stirs among various parties. While details are sparse, both Israeli and international hostages' families have expressed cautious hope following discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
