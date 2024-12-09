Tragic Incident: SAP Jawan Killed in Accidental Firing in Jharkhand

A Special Armed Police (SAP) personnel was killed in alleged accidental firing within Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Monday, authorities reported. The incident took place at a CRPF camp in the Tundi police station area around 8 am.

The deceased, identified as Nandkishor Singh from Lesliganj in Palamu district, was serving at the camp. Superintendent of Police Ajit Kumar confirmed that Singh succumbed to a gunshot wound.

The police are actively investigating all possibilities to determine if it was accidental firing or due to different reasons. Singh was alone in his room when the fatal shot was fired, and he was later declared dead at a local hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)