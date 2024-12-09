Tensions Rise: China Poised for Military Drills Amidst Taiwan Visit

China appears poised to conduct military drills in response to a visit by Taiwan's president to Hawaii and Guam, a move likely to escalate regional tensions. Taiwan's defense ministry reported the detection of Chinese naval and coast guard vessels entering the Taiwan Strait and the western Pacific.

China has also restricted airspace along its southeast coast, though there has been no official confirmation from Beijing. The maneuvers coincide with US President-elect Donald Trump's uncertain stance on defending Taiwan in case of a Chinese invasion during his presidency.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and opposes any foreign involvement with the island. Despite this, Taiwan's defense ministry has set up an emergency response center and initiated combat readiness exercises in reaction to the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)