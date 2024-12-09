Left Menu

Russia's Strategic Talks on Syrian Security

Russia's top foreign intelligence official, Sergei Naryshkin, announced ongoing talks regarding the safety of Russian citizens in Syria. Meanwhile, the Kremlin stated that discussions are necessary to determine the future of military bases in Syria, following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.

Sergei Naryshkin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Sergei Naryshkin, Russia's foreign intelligence chief, confirmed that talks are underway concerning the safety of Russian nationals in Syria, according to reports from Interfax news agency on Monday.

Earlier, the Kremlin highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the future of Russian military bases in Syria after the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad. They indicated that dialogues with Syria's new leadership would soon commence.

This development underscores a critical phase in Russia's involvement in Syria, as new diplomatic negotiations are set to address strategic military interests and the protection of Russian citizens in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

