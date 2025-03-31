Left Menu

Moldova's Diplomatic Drama: Pro-Kremlin Lawmaker's Escape Sparks Tensions

Moldova accuses Russia's embassy of aiding the escape of pro-Kremlin lawmaker Alexander Nesterovschii to Transdniestria amidst political funding charges. Russia denies the claims, calling them speculative. Moldova's government, aiming for EU integration, sees this as destabilizing interference, reflective of ongoing tensions with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chisinau | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:43 IST
Moldova's Diplomatic Drama: Pro-Kremlin Lawmaker's Escape Sparks Tensions
  • Country:
  • Moldova

Moldova has accused Russia of meddling in its political affairs after a pro-Kremlin lawmaker, Alexander Nesterovschii, escaped to Transdniestria with alleged assistance from Russia's embassy. Nesterovschii, facing charges of illegal political funding, was sentenced to 12 years in prison but fled before his arrest.

The Russian embassy refuted the interference allegations, labeling them unfounded. However, a video released by Moldova's security service purportedly showed Nesterovschii entering the Russian embassy in Chisinau prior to his sentencing. This incident exacerbates the strained Moldovan-Russian relations, with Moscow denying any improper actions.

Moldova, striving for European Union integration by 2030, continues to accuse Russia of attempts to destabilize its political landscape through hybrid aggression. These tensions are highlighted by recent similar charges against pro-Russian figures in Moldova, reflecting the ongoing geopolitical battle in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025