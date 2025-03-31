Moldova has accused Russia of meddling in its political affairs after a pro-Kremlin lawmaker, Alexander Nesterovschii, escaped to Transdniestria with alleged assistance from Russia's embassy. Nesterovschii, facing charges of illegal political funding, was sentenced to 12 years in prison but fled before his arrest.

The Russian embassy refuted the interference allegations, labeling them unfounded. However, a video released by Moldova's security service purportedly showed Nesterovschii entering the Russian embassy in Chisinau prior to his sentencing. This incident exacerbates the strained Moldovan-Russian relations, with Moscow denying any improper actions.

Moldova, striving for European Union integration by 2030, continues to accuse Russia of attempts to destabilize its political landscape through hybrid aggression. These tensions are highlighted by recent similar charges against pro-Russian figures in Moldova, reflecting the ongoing geopolitical battle in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)