Amit Shah Assures TMP on Indigenous Issues in Tripura

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma of the Tipra Motha Party announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised to resolve the indigenous people's issues in Tripura. A recent meeting discussed the Tiprasa accord, border security, and the 125th amendment. TMP joined the BJP-led coalition after signing a memorandum with the government.

Amit Shah Assures TMP on Indigenous Issues in Tripura
Tipra Motha Party (TMP) leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the resolution of critical issues concerning indigenous people in Tripura.

During their meeting, Debbarma and Shah discussed pressing matters, including the Tiprasa accord, border security, and the 125th amendment, sharing the news on the social media platform 'X'.

The TMP previously signed a memorandum with the central and state governments, joining the BJP-led coalition. Shah is expected to visit Tripura for the North Eastern Council meeting scheduled for December 20.

