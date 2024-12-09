Left Menu

Tragic Tunnel: Accidental Detonation Claims Israeli Soldiers

Four Israeli soldiers were likely killed by an accidental detonation while dismantling a Hezbollah tunnel in southern Lebanon. The incident triggered secondary explosions, collapsing the tunnel. While the military has not blamed Hezbollah or marked it as a violation of the ceasefire, accusations remain ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:42 IST
Tragic Tunnel: Accidental Detonation Claims Israeli Soldiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unfortunate turn of events, four Israeli soldiers met their demise due to an accidental explosion as they worked to dismantle a Hezbollah tunnel packed with weapons in southern Lebanon, reported Israel's Army Radio.

The Israeli military acknowledged that four soldiers perished in combat, offering limited details. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, with initial reviews indicating that an accidental detonation led to secondary explosions, causing the tunnel collapse.

While Israeli authorities refrained from blaming Hezbollah or considering the event a breach of the recent ceasefire agreement, tensions have persisted with both sides accusing each other of violations in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024