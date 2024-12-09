Tragic Tunnel: Accidental Detonation Claims Israeli Soldiers

In an unfortunate turn of events, four Israeli soldiers met their demise due to an accidental explosion as they worked to dismantle a Hezbollah tunnel packed with weapons in southern Lebanon, reported Israel's Army Radio.

The Israeli military acknowledged that four soldiers perished in combat, offering limited details. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, with initial reviews indicating that an accidental detonation led to secondary explosions, causing the tunnel collapse.

While Israeli authorities refrained from blaming Hezbollah or considering the event a breach of the recent ceasefire agreement, tensions have persisted with both sides accusing each other of violations in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)