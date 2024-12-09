Left Menu

Mumbai Crime Branch Cracks Down in High-Profile Baba Siddique Murder Case

A special court in Mumbai has remanded 13 individuals to police custody in connection with the murder case of NCP politician Baba Siddique. Stringent charges under MCOCA have been applied to the 26 total accused, including the main shooter. The investigation continues to explore financial links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:45 IST
Mumbai Crime Branch Cracks Down in High-Profile Baba Siddique Murder Case
kidnapping and murder Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a special court in Mumbai has remanded 13 individuals to police custody until December 16 in connection with the murder of NCP politician Baba Siddique. The court's decision follows detailed investigations led by the Mumbai crime branch.

The crime branch has arrested a total of 26 people, including the alleged primary shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, in relation to Siddique's October 12 murder. In a bid to intensify the legal proceedings, authorities have invoked stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all accused individuals.

The case remains dynamic as investigators continue probing financial aspects linked to the crime. Meanwhile, Anmol Bishnoi, sibling of the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and another suspect, Shubham Lonkar, are on the list of wanted fugitives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024