Mumbai Crime Branch Cracks Down in High-Profile Baba Siddique Murder Case

In a significant development, a special court in Mumbai has remanded 13 individuals to police custody until December 16 in connection with the murder of NCP politician Baba Siddique. The court's decision follows detailed investigations led by the Mumbai crime branch.

The crime branch has arrested a total of 26 people, including the alleged primary shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, in relation to Siddique's October 12 murder. In a bid to intensify the legal proceedings, authorities have invoked stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all accused individuals.

The case remains dynamic as investigators continue probing financial aspects linked to the crime. Meanwhile, Anmol Bishnoi, sibling of the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and another suspect, Shubham Lonkar, are on the list of wanted fugitives.

