Assam's Major Cabinet Overhaul: A New Direction
Assam's chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced a major reshuffle of ministerial portfolios, assigning new roles to four recently inducted ministers. The changes aim to optimize governance and department management, with Sarma retaining major departments like Home and Public Works, and other ministers taking on specialized roles.
In a significant political move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a comprehensive reshuffle of his cabinet on Monday. The reshuffle sees newly appointed ministers taking on roles to enhance the effectiveness of governance in Assam.
Sarma has retained major portfolios, including Home, Public Works Building, National Highways, Roads, and Medical Education and Research. His extensive portfolio highlights his central role in the state's administration.
The reshuffle also sees Kaushik Rai, among others, assuming crucial departments, with Rai responsible for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Mines and Minerals, and the new Barak Valley Development department. This realignment is designed to better address local needs and improve overall government functioning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
